Another building tilts in Kolkata, this time in Tangra, KMC officials rush to spot

A multistorey building tilted in Kolkata’s Tangra locality on Wednesday morning, sparking panic among residents of the area, the incident coming on the heels of a similar incident last week..

The building at Tangra’s Christopher Road in east Kolkata is under construction and is under Ward number 58 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Last week, another building had tilted in south Calcutta’s Baghajatin area and the KMC has started to demolish that building.

No one lived in the Tangra building, as it was under construction, but labourers stayed in it. Reportedly no one is injured.

According to reports in TV channels, a builders’ group started the construction last year and constructed five floors within a few months.

Some local residents alleged the under-construction building has flouted norms such as maintaining a distance between buildings beside it.

Others asked if soil testing, mandatory before construction of a building, was done.

KMC officials told the media that they got the information about the building on Monday and sent engineers to the spot, who submitted a report Tuesday.

Tangra used to be home to many industries and leather tanneries. Over the years, many of these industries closed, and the government shifted the tanneries to Bantala. The area has seen rampant real estate growth in the last decade.

The councillor of ward 58 is Sandipan Saha, who is also mayor in council (MIC) in charge of education and IT of the KMC.

The incident last week took place at Ward 99. The councillor of that ward is Mitali Banerjee, who is MIC in charge of government programmes such as Swasthyasathi, Kanyashree.

With locals raising questions of alleged illegal construction in these areas, KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim has a lot to answer given he is in charge of the building department.

“Most of the houses in the colony areas have been built without permission from the KMC,” Hakim told The Telegraph last week after inspecting the tilted building in Baghajatin.

“This has been happening for many years and it continues to some extent. We have relaxed building rules to allow homes on very small plots and many people now take permission (from the civic body to construct buildings),”

Last year, an illegal construction in Hakim’s constituency of Calcutta Port came crashing down, killing 13 people.