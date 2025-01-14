Calcutta: ‘Unauthorised’ building in Baghajatin tilts after ground floor collapse, residents panic

1 6 The Telegraph Online picture.

An unauthorised construction in the southern suburbs of Calcutta tilted on Tuesday, posing risk to another building beside it and spreading panic among the residents of the area.

A joint team of the Calcutta Municipal Corporation and the local police had evacuated the four-storey building in Baghajatin’s Vidyasagar Colony last month after cracks appeared.

The building falls under Ward number 99 of the Calcutta Municipal Corporation.

Residents said some people living in the building had returned a few days ago. According to reports, the police said that there was no one inside the building at the time of the incident. The building with a fresh coat of paint tilted towards its left, hanging over another single-storey residence.

“We were staying at a rented place when the flat lifting work was going on. One neighbour called us and told us there are noises coming from your apartment. I ran there and saw the building had leaned,” Shiuli Bakshi, one resident, told Anandabazar online.

Local MLA and Mayor-in-Council Debabrata Majumdar, councillor of Ward 99 Mitali Banerjee and officers from the Netaji Nagar police station, rushed to the locality as the news of the leaning building spread this afternoon.

“Apartment upto three storeys is allowed in this area. Even for that, you need permission. This building will be demolished and I want the cops to arrest the promoter,” Banerjee told the media.

“The promoter was working on repairs at the building but did not take the necessary permissions,” said Majumdar, the Jadavpur MLA from Trinamul Congress.

Last year authorities detected similar unauthorised buildings in Calcutta’s Mayor and urban development minister Firhad Hakim’s constituency following a building collapse in Garden Reach’s Azhar Mollah Bagan that left 12 dead last March.