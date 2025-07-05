Inconsistencies in statement, police; court extends guard's custody till July 8

The Alipore court on Friday extended the police custody of Pinaki Banerjee, 55, the arrested security guard of South Calcutta Law College, till July 8.

Banerjee had allegedly allowed the guard’s room on the Kasba campus to be used during the gang rape of a student on June 25.

Police told the court there were several inconsistencies in his statement.

Apart from the three others arrested — main accused Monojit Mishra, 31, and his associates Pramit Mukherjee, 20, and Zaib Ahmed, 19 — Banerjee was the only person on campus who could have raised an alarm or reported the alleged crime. He allegedly failed on both counts.

Special public prosecutor Sourin Ghosal said: “The guard wilfully abstained from blowing the whistle, thereby facilitating the commission of offence.”

Based on Banerjee’s statement, the police told the court they had seized a brass padlock used to lock the college’s main gate on the evening of June 25.

“However, several inconsistencies have been found in his statement. His phone has also been seized. It is yet to be ascertained if it was with him during the alleged gang-rape,” said an officer attached to the probe.

Banerjee reportedly claimed he was confined in the students’ union room and his phone was snatched.

“This does not explain why he did not raise an alarm after being released or why he locked the main gate knowing a woman and three men were still inside,” said the officer.

Banerjee was arrested on the night of June 27 for allegedly failing to act despite being responsible for campus security.

His lawyer claimed he was innocent and not involved.

The court, after hearing both sides, extended his police remand till July 8.

Banerjee was taken to the campus early on Friday for a reconstruction of the crime scene.

Mishra, Mukherjee, and Ahmed are also in police custody till July 8. All four will be produced in court that day.