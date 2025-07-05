MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 05 July 2025

Inconsistencies in statement, police; court extends guard's custody till July 8

Pinaki Banerjee had allegedly allowed the guard’s room on the Kasba campus to be used during the gang rape of a student on June 25

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 05.07.25, 09:59 AM
The sealed union room at South Calcutta Law College in Kasba

The sealed union room at South Calcutta Law College in Kasba File picture

The Alipore court on Friday extended the police custody of Pinaki Banerjee, 55, the arrested security guard of South Calcutta Law College, till July 8.

Banerjee had allegedly allowed the guard’s room on the Kasba campus to be used during the gang rape of a student on June 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police told the court there were several inconsistencies in his statement.

Apart from the three others arrested — main accused Monojit Mishra, 31, and his associates Pramit Mukherjee, 20, and Zaib Ahmed, 19 — Banerjee was the only person on campus who could have raised an alarm or reported the alleged crime. He allegedly failed on both counts.

Special public prosecutor Sourin Ghosal said: “The guard wilfully abstained from blowing the whistle, thereby facilitating the commission of offence.”

Based on Banerjee’s statement, the police told the court they had seized a brass padlock used to lock the college’s main gate on the evening of June 25.

“However, several inconsistencies have been found in his statement. His phone has also been seized. It is yet to be ascertained if it was with him during the alleged gang-rape,” said an officer attached to the probe.

Banerjee reportedly claimed he was confined in the students’ union room and his phone was snatched.

“This does not explain why he did not raise an alarm after being released or why he locked the main gate knowing a woman and three men were still inside,” said the officer.

Banerjee was arrested on the night of June 27 for allegedly failing to act despite being responsible for campus security.

His lawyer claimed he was innocent and not involved.

The court, after hearing both sides, extended his police remand till July 8.

Banerjee was taken to the campus early on Friday for a reconstruction of the crime scene.

Mishra, Mukherjee, and Ahmed are also in police custody till July 8. All four will be produced in court that day.

RELATED TOPICS

South Calcutta Law College Kolkata Police
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

The road ahead in Dalai Lama's absence: Hear it from exiled Tibet government head

The CTA — the Tibetan refugees’ government-in-exile in India, Nepal and Bhutan — has been executing elaborate plans under the guidance of the Dalai Lama to manage without him, financially and emotionally, when the time comes
Debris of what appears to be a Pakistani projectile lies in a field in Amritsar on May 8 in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor
Quote left Quote right

Pakistan got live inputs from China. That is one place we really need to take action

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT