Mayor Firhad Hakim orders audit: KMC and KMDA to inspect trees across Calcutta

The mayor on Friday announced a health check-up of the city’s trees.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will check trees along city roads, while the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) will inspect trees at Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar, said Firhad Hakim. The two parks are under the KMDA.

Hakim added that many leaning trees need trimming.

The audit follows the death of two Howrah Municipal Corporation employees on Wednesday after a large eucalyptus tree fell on the corporation premises.

In May, a man was crushed to death when a tree fell on him at Rabindra Sarobar. Sources said he was resting under the tree when it fell on him.

“A health audit of trees will be done. The KMC will audit trees in Calcutta. I will ask the KMDA to audit trees at Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar,” said Hakim.

A Howrah Municipal Corporation official said the tree that fell on Wednesday appeared healthy but had termite-infested roots.

A tree audit was conducted in one ward in Calcutta about two years ago and took 10 days, said a KMC official.

“A health audit across the city will take months, if not years. Botanists have to walk across the city and examine each tree closely. It is time-consuming,” the official said.

He added that leaning trees are trimmed to reduce weight on the tilted side.