Anandabazar Patrika Tourist Spot 2025: A fair at City Centre 1 in Salt Lake to answer travel queries

An offbeat destination in north Bengal. A trip to Europe. Adventure tourism in the Andaman islands.

A three-day tourist fair that ended on Sunday emerged as the go-to destination for a wide variety of travel queries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anandabazar Patrika Tourist Spot 2025 at City Centre 1 in Salt Lake ended on Sunday. The venue was packed for most of the day. More than 30 stalls, put up by travel operators, kept buzzing with visitors.

Subhajit Sengupta, 49, came from Santoshpur with wife Moumita. He said they were looking for a short trip to nearby places to spend time with family.

“Our last tour was in 2023. We could not go anywhere in 2024 as my daughter is appearing for her Class XII exams this year. We are looking to visit some nearby places after her board exams,” said Sengupta.

A couple from Shyambazar, who are travel enthusiasts, were looking for their next foreign destination.

Anjan Sen, 64, and Srabani Sen, 54, are going to Japan in March for a 10-day trip.

“We are looking for our next destination. We try to make a trip every year, whether foreign or domestic. This time we are going to Japan to witness the cherry blossom season in March,” said Srabani.

“We missed out on travelling during Covid. Now, we are making up for the loss,” she said.

Jibananda Sur, senior manager of Club7 Holidays, one of the tour operators that took part in the fair, said: “We had several bookings. Most of them are for destinations like Europe and Japan. Most of our international bookings are in March and April.”

This was the 13th edition of the event. The organisers said this was the first time the fair was held in winter.

Over a dozen tour operators were part of the fair. The Travel Agents Association of Bengal partnered the event.

“We are receiving an excellent response to the three-day tourist spot event. Under one roof, visitors have the opportunity to create customised itineraries as well as fixed departure group tours with various tour operators, catering to domestic and international destinations,” an organiser said.