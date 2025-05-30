AK Park jives to Iman’s tunes, ISC toppers of Ward 29 feted by mayor

BJ Block’s loss turned out to be AK Block’s gain as Iman Chakraborty rocked AK Park on Saturday night. The singer, who was supposed to perform at Banglar Sanskriti o Prakriti Utsab 2025 but could not, came back to fulfill a promise to mayor Krishna Chakraborty who wanted to host Iman in her ward.

As the crowd kept swelling in anticipation, the Khola Hawa group performed a series of songs in chorus to keep the audience entertained.

Then it was the turn of the ward’s brightest youngsters to take the stage to be felicitated.

Block association representatives of Ward 29 get felicitated on stage by local councillor and mayor Krishna Chakraborty

Meghna Chakravorty, who has secured the 79th rank in the recently released Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Mains examination, urged students to follow their passions and aspirations but also to keep the welfare of society in their thoughts and actions.

Also to be felicitated were BJ Block residents Royina Chatterjee for scoring 98.8 per cent and Aryaman Som for scoring 96.2 per cent in ISC. Shivani Patodia, who got 98.6 per cent, did not attend.

The mayor, who is the local councillor, also felicitated block association representatives of Ward 29.

Iman took the stage around 7.50pm to the chanting of Ai girinandini and followed up with a Rabindrasangeet, E ki labonye purna pran. “My father has asked me to be mindful that I would be performing in Salt Lake and not do much dancing on stage,” said the lady dressed in fitted jeans and cropped-up shirt.

But by the time she reached her hits like Rongoboti (Gotro), Sundari kamala nachey and Ini bini tapa tini (Belashuru), the younger members of the crowd were on their feet. An endearing sight was a shaven-headed toddler, with a pink hair band, bouncing on her chair supported possibly by her grandmother, to Ini bini tapa tini.

The 90-minute show ended with the passionate number from the film Prakton, Tumi jake bhalobasho.