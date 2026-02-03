Airport arrival level gets new washrooms, renovation underway; relief for passengers

A new washroom block has been built at the Calcutta airport for passengers arriving on flights and entering the terminal via aerobridges. The facility became operational on Monday, officials said.

Previously, arrival passengers using aerobridges had no washrooms on the upper level of the terminal. “Earlier, arrival passengers needing to use the washroom had to come down to the ground level where the baggage belts are located,” said Vikram Singh, director of the Calcutta airport.

“We will be installing two more washroom blocks in the area,” he added.

Many passengers had long complained about the lack of washrooms on the upper level, with elderly travellers facing particular difficulties, an airport official said.

Along with setting up the three new blocks, the authorities are renovating existing washrooms at both the departure and arrival levels. “Out of the 28 toilet blocks, 23 are being renovated. Renovation of 18 blocks is completed, while work for three is in progress,” Singh said. Two more blocks are scheduled for renovation at a later stage.

Washrooms have been a problem at the Calcutta airport for decades. Even after the terminal became operational in January 2014, passengers frequently complained about foul smell and persistently wet floors. Reluctant cleaners backed by unions, and flawed design are the main reasons for the poor conditions.

The new and renovated washrooms now look brighter, with improved lighting, modern fittings and updated decor. One visible change is the floor colour: the old dark grey floors, which gave a dull and dirty appearance, have been replaced with a lighter shade. Officials said that damaged and clogged pipes also contributed to the persistent stench.

The original deadline for the renovation was June 2025.

“The deadline got deferred because it is difficult to carry out renovation work in a functional terminal. We cannot close several washrooms together,” an official said.