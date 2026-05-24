Calcutta eyes return of flights as airport reaches out to British Airways, Lufthansa

A team of officials from Calcutta airport recently spoke to representatives of British Airways and Lufthansa about the possibility of resuming operations from the city, where both airlines once operated.

The discussions took place at an aviation event in China last month. The airlines have asked airport officials to submit data on passengers travelling from Calcutta to Europe, the UK and the US. Aviation experts, however, said that amid global uncertainty, major airlines are unlikely to launch new routes immediately.

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The talks were held during Routes Asia 2026 in China in April. The event brought together aviation leaders, airports and tourism authorities to discuss network strategies and air service development in the Asia-Pacific region.

“I spoke to representatives of British Airways and Lufthansa at Routes. They have asked for data on the number of passengers from Calcutta travelling to Europe and the UK. I will prepare the report soon and send it to them,” said Vikram Singh, director of Calcutta airport.

Sources said both airlines have flying rights from India, allowing them to operate flights with a specified number of seats.

British Airways, Lufthansa and Air India had once operated direct flights from Calcutta to London and Frankfurt. All three withdrew services because of poor yields.

Air India had operated the Dhaka-Calcutta-London route before withdrawing it in October 2008. After Air India pulled out, British Airways discontinued its direct London service and Lufthansa suspended flights to Frankfurt, ending Calcutta’s direct air links with Europe.

Airline sources had then said the city lacked sufficient business-class passengers, resulting in low yields. The lack of industries in Bengal was a key reason.

But with the BJP now in power in Bengal, there is hope of fresh investments in the state.

“There are around 500 passengers from Calcutta travelling to Europe, the UK and the US every day on average. Most go through Gulf hubs such as Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, while some travel via Delhi and Mumbai,” said Anil Punjabi, chairman of the eastern region of the Travel Agents Federation of India.

“Now there is renewed hope for business investments in Bengal. So direct connections to Europe, the UK and the US could become viable again, with enough business-class passengers,” Punjabi said.

Sources said the airport director recently met chief minister Suvendu Adhikari during his visit to the airport. Suvendu assured the airport director of full assistance in resolving issues, the sources said.

“The BJP coming to power in the state could change Calcutta’s international connectivity scenario,” said an airline official.

At present, Calcutta handles around 25 international flights daily on average, mainly connecting the city to Southeast Asia and Gulf destinations.

Airport makeover

Airline officials said the airport also requires a facelift to attract international carriers.

“We have plans to improve the airport. More than 30 digital display stands will replace paper notices pasted on walls. This will give the terminal building a facelift,” said airport director Singh.

The notices are issued by agencies such as customs, immigration, security and airlines, and contain information on passenger regulations and permitted baggage items.

The airport is also attempting to improve washroom conditions. “There have been complaints on social media about the condition of the washrooms,” Singh said.

He added that the walls along the ramp leading to the departure level are now cleaned every night to remove stains.

Global headwinds

Aviation experts said longer flight paths caused by airspace closures linked to the US-Israeli war with Iran, increased flying hours and rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices are discouraging airlines from launching new routes in the coming months.

Air India recently announced route rationalisation because of these global factors.

“Air India... announced the rationalisation of its services on select international routes between June and August 2026. The adjustments have been made in response to a combination of factors, including continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record high jet fuel prices for international operations, which significantly impact the commercial viability of certain planned services,” the airline had said in a statement.