Ahmedabad flights disrupted after crash of Air India AI 171 , UK-bound fliers rattled

The crash of Air India flight AI 171, between Ahmedabad and London-Gatwick, impacted several flights connecting Ahmedabad and Calcutta on Thursday.

One aircraft, an IndiGo flight, with 179 passengers from Calcutta to Ahmedabad, returned to the city on Thursday afternoon.

Airport officials said 6E 318 had taken off from Calcutta at 1.49pm but had to return as the runway at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport was closed after the crash.

The plane that crashed within seconds of taking off in Ahmedabad flew at 1.39pm.

“The flight returned to Calcutta at 2.58pm. It was later cancelled. It had 56 passengers who were going onward,” said an official at the Calcutta airport.

Another IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad, scheduled to arrive in Calcutta at 7.30pm, was also cancelled because of the runway closure.

In the evening, after the Ahmedabad airport reopened, an IndiGo flight, scheduled to take off at 4.10pm, flew at 6.13pm, said the official.

There are five daily flights between Calcutta and Ahmedabad. “Two went in the morning,” said the official.

“We expect flight operations between the city and Ahmedabad to normalise from Friday. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has become operational,” the official said.

Many passengers were apprehensive after the crash, especially those with plans to travel to the UK.

“A group of four was supposed to fly from Calcutta to London via Delhi on Friday. They have put the journey on hold,” said a tour operator.

A Calcutta businessman said he and his wife were to go to London for their daughter’s convocation.

“Today’s crash has left us stunned. My parents asked me not to go now. I am in a fix,” said the businessman, who travels to the UK and Europe frequently.

Biplab Mitra, an EM Bypass resident, was planning to visit his daughter in London this month. “I had asked my travel agent to book an Air India flight ticket between June 20 and 22. But after today, I asked him to book me on a Gulf airline,” the retired professional said. “My daughter also asked me not to take an Air India flight.”

Tour operators said they were getting several calls from passengers asking if it would be safe to fly to the UK or other international destinations.

“There is fear and apprehension in everyone’s mind. Many are cancelling or deferring their plans,” said Anil Punjabi, national committee member of Travel Agents

Federation, representing the eastern region.

Air India on Thursday evening announced a waiver for all Air India flights out of Ahmedabad for passengers holding confirmed tickets.

This is valid for tickets issued till June 12, and for travel between June 12 and 14, 2025, the airline said.