After Tangra, two more buildings found tilted in Baguiati and Rajarhat

Just a day after the furore over the two tilted buildings in Tangra, two more buildings were found to be leaning dangerously towards adjacent buildings on Thursday.

One of the buildings is located at Jagatpur in Baguiati and the other is in Rajarhat’s Narayanpur.

The one in Baguiati is a four-storey building in Ward 23 of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation.

The other is a six-storey structure in Ward 3 of the same civic body.

Around a week ago, some of the pillars of a five-storey structure in Vidyasagar Colony, near Tollygunge, crumbled and the structure leaned precariously.

Residents said the building in Baguiati’s Jagatpur was built on a shallow pond filled with filled with discarded building material and other garbage.

The building’s owner, Mithun Kar, said he had consulted friends in the locality before deciding to construct the building on the low-lying plot. He, however, did not clarify whether he had the mandatory clearance from the civic body.

“There was a small shallow pond on this land. I consulted some friends who knew about constructing buildings on low-lying land. I had built the structure on pillars using the right measurement of iron rods and even dug wells underneath to raise the foundation of the house,” Kar said. “It’s unfortunate that the building has titled.”

Baguiati’s Jagatpur is a small residential area.

The building towards which Kar’s house was tilting was constructed a few years

back.

Recently, the municipal corporation installed water meters at both buildings.

The ward councillor, Jhunku Mondal, said the building had not come up in the last two to three years since she was elected and suggested it was constructed when Asha Nandy, her former colleague from the Trinamool Congress, was the councillor.

“This building was not constructed in the last two to three years since I have been the councillor of the ward. It was probably built before that,” Mondal said.

Nandy said Kar owned the building that had tilted and that’s all she knew.

“I know Mithun Kar built the structure. He knows everything about the building,” Nandy said.

At Naraynapur, the six-storeyed building was built a few years back and residents alleged the builder had flouted all rules while constructing it.

On Thursday, the building’s top was found to be tilting towards another adjacent

to it.

A resident of the other building said it was unnerving to see the next-door building tilting towards the one in which he lived.

“The building has been standing in this manner for almost a year. We are terrified and don’t know what will happen if the building tilts further and falls on our building,” said Nizam Khan, a resident.

The ward’s councillor Aratrika Bhattacharjee said she had informed the civic body about the building and the residents have been asked to leave.

“A few nursing students who are residing have sought time on humanitarian grounds and hopefully they will leave within a day or two,” Bhattacharjee.

Tangra buildings

A team of structural engineers from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation visited the two buildings that tilted precariously on Christopher Road in Tangra on Thursday.

One of the buildings, a five-storey structure with families living there for over a year. The other, a six-storey structure, is being constructed for about a year.

Engineers measured the degree of tilt of the structures using measuring tapes and other machines and noted them.

The water supply to both buildings has been snapped and the civic body has slapped a notice asking residents of the five-story structure to vacate it.

It issued a second notice to the under-construction building, informing all concerned that it would be demolished.