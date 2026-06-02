Abhishek skips CID, fresh summons for June 8 linked to alleged signature forgery probe

Abhishek Banerjee, summoned to the CID headquarters at noon on Monday, cited health reasons and did not appear. Around 6pm, a CID team arrived at his Kalighat residence and served him a fresh summons, directing him to appear at noon on June 8 in connection with an alleged signature forgery probe.

This was the second summons issued by the CID. The first was served on Saturday, when a team met the Trinamool MP outside his Kalighat home and asked him to appear on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

CID sources said Abhishek informed them that he was unwell following the attack on him in Sonarpur on Saturday, when he had gone to visit the family of a deceased Trinamool supporter.

Also Read Tryst with Bhabani Bhawan tomorrow, CID summons Abhishek in signature probe

The CID is probing allegations that the signatures of several Trinamool MLAs were forged on an official document submitted to the Bengal Assembly nominating Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the leader of the Opposition, a post carrying the rank of a cabinet minister.

A complaint was filed at Hare Street police station. The CID subsequently took over the investigation after an FIR was registered.

“Since some of the MLAs are in Calcutta and others are outside, the CID was handed the probe for a proper investigation following the recommendation of the home secretary and my approval,” chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Monday. “The investigation has started, and the CID has questioned 13 MLAs.”

Sources in the CID said an SIT had been set up to probe the alleged forgery case and was being led by an officer of the rank of deputy superintendent of police.

In a letter to the CID earlier on Monday, Abhishek sought 15 days before appearing for questioning, sources said. The state’s investigating agency was unwilling to grant the request.

An 11-member CID team arrived at Abhishek’s residence around 5.50pm and sought a meeting with him. A man at the entrance told the visiting team, which included a videographer, that the MP was unwell and not in a condition to meet the officers. They were told they could return on Tuesday if they wished.

The officers insisted on obtaining Abhishek’s signature on a copy of the summons and waited for about half an hour before someone emerged and handed over a signed copy.

“Dada has not yet undergone an MRI and CT scan. Had the officers returned on Tuesday, he would have met them,” said Ayan Ghosh, who identified himself as an “office employee”.