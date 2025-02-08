A nostalgic reunion: Calcutta National Medical College celebrates 73rd gathering

Ninety-one-year-old Dulal Chandra Dalui has rarely missed his college reunions. Friday was no different.

In 1994, Dalui retired as the head of the surgery department of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, also his alma mater.

Many of his students, some in their 80s, sat surrounding him in a circle as they reminisced about their student days in the medical college.

Over 2,000 students, past and present, of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital came to the campus on the first day of Plexus, the 73rd reunion of the medical college held in association with The Telegraph. It will continue till Sunday. The organisers expect a bigger attendance on Saturday and Sunday.

“I was a student here between 1952 and 1957. Later, I joined the medical college as a doctor and worked here till my retirement,” said Dalui.

Dulal Chandra Dalui at the reunion on Friday

Scientific sessions on speciality care such as spine injury, cardio-kidney metabolic (CKM) syndrome, nephrology and neurosurgery are part of the reunion celebrations.

A photo booth with the word “Nationalites” printed on the backdrop was a favourite among both former and present students.

A quiz contest, an antakshari competition and a debate, which will be held on the final day, are among the

most awaited events of the reunion. Six debaters will discuss: “This House believes medicine is a grossly overrated profession”.

“Every year, one batch organises the reunion. This year, it fell upon those who entered college in 1989,” said orthopaedic surgeon Rajib Basu, one of the organisers.

Siddhartha Sankar Ray or Sidhu, lead vocalist of the Bengali rock band Cactus, is from the batch. Ray, however, chose a career in music over medicine and achieved huge success.

“Cactus has had 1,600 shows since its inception. Today’s show is among the most special shows. Cactus performed for the first time at Calcutta National Medical College in 1992. Today’s performance in the reunion organised by my batch is very special to me,” said Ray.

Jayita Bhatta and Suchetana Sengupta, both among the organisers, were discussing how a wall that used to stand surrounding the ground where the dais has been set up no longer exists. “Most of our time used to be spent around these walls. The panchil (wall) was something special for the students in our time,”’ said Bhatta.

Calcutta National Medical College, in its earlier avatar was a private institution. It turned into a government medical college and hospital after 1967, said former students.

The website of the medical college says “Calcutta National Medical College is the new name of the Calcutta National Medical Institute (estd 1948) which was established by the amalgamation of National Medical Institute (estd 1921) and Calcutta Medical Institute (estd 1907).”