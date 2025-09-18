6 students quizzed in JU death case as campus safety comes under scanner

Police on Wednesday summoned six Jadavpur University students in connection with the death of third-year English honours student Anamika Mondal.

Investigators said the six students questioned were the ones last seen with Anamika on campus and were among the first to pull her out of the water on September 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anamika had stayed back at the university that evening for a cultural programme. She reportedly went to the washroom, leaving her friends at the venue. A short while later, she was found in a nearby water body on campus. She was taken to KPC Medical College, where she was declared dead.

A post-mortem conducted the next day confirmed death by drowning, with no external or internal injury marks, the police said.

Kolkata Police officers investigating the case pointed to the lack of lighting and proper pathways near the water body. A broken stretch of fencing along the pond has led to suspicions that she may have fallen in. There is no CCTV coverage in the area where the incident occurred.

“Our main focus is to find out what exactly happened that night — whether she had a fight with someone, whether she went to the washroom alone, and whether it was an accidental fall or a murder,” said an officer from the probe team.

A senior officer said that, so far, “nothing suspicious” had emerged in the investigation. However, more witnesses will be examined and their statements recorded.

Anamika’s parents have lodged a murder case, alleging that their daughter was killed on campus and suspecting involvement from someone within her friend circle.

Her father, Arnab Mondal, expressed his shock at the university’s silence. “It is disappointing that no one from the university contacted us after such a mishap. At least I could have shared my grief with them. They didn’t even have the courtesy to contact us,” he said.

The family has also blamed the university for failing to ensure student safety on campus.

On Wednesday, a team from the homicide wing of Kolkata Police’s detective department and officers from Jadavpur police station visited the university, focusing on

the area near the pond where Anamika was found.

A disaster management team entered the pond to conduct a search. They recovered a shoe, which the police will now try to match with Anamika’s.

The police also asked Anamika’s parents whether any students had visited their home. The family confirmed that one girl from Anamika’s circle had come to offer condolences.

“I have shared whatever they asked for. We just hope the truth will come out,” said Arnab.