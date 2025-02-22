5.5 lakh Olive Ridley turtle eggs on coast: Conservation effort paid off, say official

More than 5.5 lakh eggs of Olive Ridley turtles have been “safely laid” at the mouths of two rivers in Odisha since November, Indian Coast Guard officials said on Friday.

The Olive Ridley sea turtle has been listed on Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 (amended 1991) and the species is listed as vulnerable under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

“Survey reports by the Odisha forest department on February 20, 2025, are encouraging as 5,55,638 eggs have been safely laid by the endangered Olive Ridley turtles at the Rushikulya and Devi river mouths, off the Odisha coast. This symbolises collective conservation efforts towards wildlife protection,” said an official of the Indian Coast Guard.

“Conservationists have established protected areas on the beaches off the Odisha coast where the turtles lay their eggs. These areas are regularly monitored to prevent human interference, whether through poaching or disturbance from leisure activities,” the official said.

The Olive Ridley turtle (Lepidochelys olivacea), found mainly in the warm and tropical waters of the Indian, Pacific and Atlantic oceans, is among the smallest of sea turtles and have been named after the greenish colour of their shell and skin.

“The coast of Odisha in India is the largest mass nesting site for the Olive Ridley, followed by the coasts of Mexico and Costa Rica,” says the website of WWF India.

According to scientists, Olive Ridley turtles are found in tens of thousands near the Odisha coast where they congregate between November and March.

“Till the middle of January is the mating season and then the females lay eggs. The Olive Ridley turtles congregate in the sea within an area of 70 to 80 square miles,” said Bivash Pandav, scientist with the Wildlife Institute of India.

“The offshore along the Odisha coast is where most of these turtles are found... To protect the turtles, these congregation areas need to be protected. The fishermen have to be asked not to venture near these congregation areas during the season,” said Pandav.

“Apart from surveillance, awareness among fishermen needs to be increased.”

Coast guard officials said Operation Olivia, a project to save the turtles, is showing results.

“Under Operation Olivia, the ongoing season of mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles on the coast of Odisha yielded productive results,” said an official.

He said the operation had been launched in coordination with the Odisha fisheries and forest departments. It started on November 1, 2024, and will continue till May 2025.

“As part of the operation, coast guard vessels patrol the coastline, as close as five to six nautical miles from the shore, to prevent poaching of the turtles. On many occasions, turtles have been rescued from fishermen’s nets and released back into the water,” said the official.

“Also, awareness has been increased among fishermen in the last two to three years.”