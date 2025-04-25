MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
33-year-old murdered, husband arrested

Police said the woman was stabbed multiple times with a sharp weapon. She was taken to a private hospital where she later died

Our Special Correspondent Published 25.04.25, 04:52 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A man allegedly stabbed his wife in Kasba on Thursday afternoon suspecting her involvement in an illicit relationship, police said. The woman died from the
injuries.

Rina Mandal, 33, who worked as a domestic help, was allegedly attacked off RK Chatterjee Road, close to where she worked, by her husband Janardhan Mandal, 36.

Police said the woman was stabbed multiple times with a sharp weapon. She was taken to a private hospital where she later died.

The husband was arrested.

“A sharp pointed weapon with a wooden handle — suspected to be the murder weapon — has been recovered. The accused husband has been apprehended,” said joint commissioner of police (crime), Kolkata Police, Rupesh Kumar.

Sources in the investigating team suspect that a family dispute arising out of suspicion and a pre-marriage relationship could have triggered the murderer.

“The husband suspected that his wife had a relationship before their marriage and that she was involved with the same person in an illicit relation,” said an officer.

Mandal has been booked under charges of murder. He will be produced before the court on Friday, the police said.

