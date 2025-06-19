2,000 axed teachers want old jobs back, fresh SSC tests scheduled for September

As many as 2,000 dismissed secondary and higher secondary teachers applied to the state education department by Wednesday evening, seeking reinstatement in their former government posts.

The Supreme Court’s April 3 order, which scrapped 25,753 teacher and non-teaching jobs in government-aided secondary and higher secondary schools, had allowed those who previously held government jobs to return to their original posts.

Out of the 25,753 terminated staff, 15,403 were teachers. Of them, around 2,000 now seek to return to their previous government jobs, which they had left to join secondary and higher secondary schools after clearing the 2016 State-Level Selection Test conducted by the school service commission.

The court order also said that among the 25,753 candidates, those who previously worked in other government departments and are teachers “not specifically found tainted” may reapply for their former posts, with no break in service. They would be entitled to increments, the court said.

Sources in the education department said they have received around 2,000 applications from candidates seeking to return to their previous government posts.

Many of the dismissed candidates had previously worked as primary schoolteachers (Classes I to V), in madrasas, or in other state government offices.

“We are receiving applications from those seeking to return to their previous services, as permitted by the Supreme Court’s April 3 order. We will carry out the necessary procedures, including verifying credentials, before making a decision,” an education department official said.

The applicants have claimed they are among those “not specifically found tainted” and allowed to return to schools until December 31, following the Supreme Court’s modified order on April 17. The education department said this would need to be verified with the SSC.

In an order to the commissioner of education, the deputy secretary of the education department wrote: “Regarding reinstatement to previous service of former primary schoolteachers... claiming to have been identified as untainted candidates in the SLST 2016 panel, in connection with the Supreme Court’s April 3 verdict, I am directed to request you to kindly take necessary action.”

Swapan Mandal, general secretary of the Bengal Teachers’ and Employees Association, said, “Teachers ‘not specifically found tainted’ can take a fresh test, but many are eager to return to their previous service.”

If the 15,403 teachers don’t clear the fresh tests, tentatively scheduled for early September, they will lose their secondary and higher secondary teaching jobs starting January 1, 2025.

Fresh hiring

The SSC began accepting applications for the fresh tests late Monday and has received 2,000 forms so far. Over 15,000 candidates have registered on the SSC website, an official said.