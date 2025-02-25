20 per cent rise in Indian tourists to Turkey: Possibility of direct flight between Calcutta and Istanbul

Turkey recorded a 20 per cent growth in the number of Indian tourists in 2023-24 compared to the previous year, an official of the country’s tourism authority said on Monday.

The Turkish authorities also said they were looking at the possibility of a direct flight between Calcutta and Istanbul.

“In 2023-24, Turkey had 3.36 lakh visitors from India, which is 20 per cent more than the previous year. The direct flights from Delhi and Mumbai have very high passenger loads,” said the Turkey tourism official.

The ministry of culture and tourism of the Republic of Türkiye and Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) launched their India destination promotion event for 2025 in Calcutta on Monday.

Asked about direct flight connections between Istanbul and Calcutta, the official said discussions were on.

Some of the tour operators of Turkey, who were present at Monday’s event, said despite the lack of direct connectivity, there was a steady flow of tourists from Calcutta to the country.

“There are mainly individual travellers and MICE (meetings, incentives conferences and exhibitions) travel from Calcutta,” said Sweta Bhatt, India representative of one of the tour operators of Turkey.

“There is a perception that Turkey is more expensive than other countries in Europe. But the cost in Turkey includes private vehicles and tour guides who are important because of language issues,” she said.

Koray PARILTI, another tour operator from Turkey, said he gets about 100 families from Calcutta every year on average who visit Turkey. “They mainly visit places like Istanbul, Cappadocia, Antalya and Kusadasi.”

Indian tour operators said issues like expensive visa fees and high costs needed to be addressed. “The visa fees for those who don’t have the US or Schengen visas are very high for Turkey. This needs to be addressed,” said Anjani Dhanuka, chairman, Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), eastern region.

“If the visa cost is reduced and there is direct connectivity from Calcutta, the footfall will increase further,” said Manav Soni, managing committee member of TAAI and chairman, TAAI Tourism Council.

“We’re seeing increasing interest in our lesser-known destinations beyond Istanbul and Cappadocia. This year’s event will put the spotlight on these hidden gems alongside our iconic location...,” said Onur Gözet, deputy director general for promotion, ministry of culture and tourism of the Republic of Türkiye.