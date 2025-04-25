19-year-old teen allegedly stabbed to death over drinks by friends in Jorasanko

A 19-year-old died in the early hours of Thursday after one of his friends allegedly stabbed him with a broken glass bottle following an altercation in Jorasanko, central Calcutta.

One person has been arrested for the death of teenager Faisal Fahim. The cops are on the lookout for a second person who was allegedly present when the incident took place on Madan Mohan Burman Street in Jorasanko.

"Preliminary probe revealed Faisal and two others were having drinks till the early hours of Thursday. Around 2am, an altercation broke out," said a police officer.

"Two of them allegedly threatened to teach Faisal a lesson if he did not pay heed to their suggestions on something they were discussing. One of them allegedly pulled out an empty bottle, broke it and stabbed Faisal on the neck with it," the officer said.

A murder case has been filed with Jorasanko police based on the murder complaint by Faisal's mother.

"We received a piece of information that a person was bleeding profusely and rushed to Madan Mohan Burman Street to rescue him. The victim was shifted to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in an unconscious state. The on-duty doctor examined Faisal and declared him dead," the officer said.

Within hours, Faisal's friend Nawed, 24, was rounded up from his Burrabazar house. The second accused, Rashid, is absconding.

"It appears that Nawed stabbed Faisal in a fit of rage," the officer said.