Kolkata Police deploy divers in Jadavpur University pond to recover missing belongings of female student

'According to the list given by the parents, the student’s white shoes and spectacles were unaccounted for,' an officer said

PTI Published 17.09.25, 11:58 PM
SFI Jadavpur University students protest demanding immediate investigation of the recent tragic incidents in the campus, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.

The Kolkata Police on Wednesday deployed at least five divers in a pond inside Jadavpur University campus, where the body of a female student was recently found, in an effort to recover belongings of the deceased believed to be linked to the case, an officer said.

The search was conducted after the student's parents provided police with a list of her missing belongings, he added.

"According to the list given by the parents, the student’s white shoes and spectacles were unaccounted for. We deployed divers to search for them in the pond," the officer said, adding that one shoe was recovered.

Whether the pair of shoes belonged to the deceased needed to be cross-checked with the parents, he said.

The English Literature student was found unconscious in the pond on the night of September 11 and declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Post-mortem examination indicated "drowning" as the cause of the girl's death. The police, however, initiated a murder case after the parents lodged a complaint in this regard.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

