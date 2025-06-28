Kolkata law college gang-rape case: Security guard held, total arrests rise to four

The police on Saturday arrested a security guard of the Kolkata law college where a first-year student was raped by three men including an alumnus earlier this week, an officer said.

With this, the total number of arrests reached four in the crime that took place inside the guard's room on the college premises.

The guard, who was detained by the police for questioning, was arrested later, the officer said.

"The security guard was arrested this morning after we found that his replies were incoherent. His presence at the college has been captured in the CCTV installed in the college," he said.

The guard failed to carry out his duty, the officer said adding that the police were trying to find out whether he was alone on duty at that time or not.

The incident occurred at the South Calcutta Law College on the evening of June 25.

"The guard has been inconsistent with his answers on why he did not act accordingly and stopped the three accused from committing the crime. Also, he needs to reply on why and whose instructions he left his room. This is also a kind of involvement in the crime," the officer said.

The three other accused were arrested on Thursday.

Results of the medical examination conducted on the victim corroborated her gang-rape allegation, a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

The victim, in her written complaint to the police, alleged that the security guard did not help her.

The 24-year-old woman had gone to the college to fill out a form for a test and was forced to stay back in the union room even after it was completed.

It is alleged that the alumnus, who is also a criminal lawyer and a contractual non-teaching staff of the college, actually raped her after she turned down a marriage proposal from him, while two existing students stood guard and made a video recording of the act on their mobile phones.

The torture, the victim alleged, started around 7.30 pm and went on till well past 10.30.

Social media profiles of the prime accused claim that he is a former president of the college's Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad unit and organisational secretary of south Kolkata wing of the TMC's student body. Photographs available in public domain also showed him with several leaders of the state's ruling party.

The TMC, though, denied having any connection with the accused now and sought "severe punishment" if he is found guilty.

The incident at the law college brought back the horrific memories of the rape and murder of an intern inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in north Kolkata in August last year.

The college campus in south Kolkata’s Kasba area remained under tight police surveillance, with additional deployment both inside and around the premises.

The police have sealed the guard's room and union room, linked to the crime.

A police picket was posted at the college gate.

Meanwhile, vehicular movement on Rashbehari Connector, an arterial road, remained normal, on Saturday.

On Friday, vehicular traffic there was disrupted as members of the opposition Left Front, Congress, and BJP staged demonstrations, accusing the Trinamool Congress-led government of failing to ensure women's safety in workplaces and educational institutions.

