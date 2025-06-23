Kaligunj by-poll: Fire breaks out at chief electoral officer's data centre

A fire broke out at the data centre in the chief electoral officer’s office on Monday morning, while counting for the bypoll to the Kaligunj Assembly seat was on.

Employees at the data centre on the first floor of the Balmer Lawrie building were ordered to evict the premises after a strong burnt smell engulfed the room, while they were busy with the counting process.

The employees rushed out of the building with their faces covered. The source of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The Trinamool nominee was leading after the seventh round of counting by over 30,000 votes while the BJP and Congress nominees were at the second and third position.