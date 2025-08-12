Police wives defend officers, face repeated questions over Anubrata Mondal abuse episode

The police wives took to the field on Tuesday afternoon to defend their men in uniform.

The defence, however, was lost in the cacophony of a question repeated multiple times during the news conference.

Did they protest when the Birbhum Trinamool strongman Anubrata Mondal abused the officer-in-charge of Bolpur police station?

The trigger for the unusual appearance of the women from the police families in public was prompted by an alleged remark made by the leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari during last Saturday’s march to the state secretariat.

The Kolkata Police had fortified the route towards the state secretariat across the river Hooghly preventing the parents of the raped and murdered post-graduate trainee at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from reaching the state secretariat.

Both the parents alleged to have been assaulted by the cops, which Kolkata Police denied.

Suvendu and other BJP leaders were also stopped near Park Street.

Suvendu has on several occasions targeted the cops for blindly following the orders of their boss, the state’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the home (police) portfolio.

“We are also mothers and sisters. Our children also go to school and have to face abuse,” said one of the police wives at the Press Club, where the event was held.

On hearing their side, the reporters assembled had only one question for the women: Anubrata Mondal. Did they protest when he abused a serving police officer? Why didn’t they hold a news conference then?

“You all are fixated on that one issue. You are also insulting us,” said one of the women.

A voice was heard saying yes we protested, though it was lost in the din.

As the ruckus went on with no answers to that question, the police wives walked out.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BJP MLA and former cricketer Ashok Dinda was summoned by the New Market police. The first-time lawmaker has been asked to appear at the police station on August 17.