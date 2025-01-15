MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Former Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick granted bail by PMLA court in ration distribution case

The former minister was also directed to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of Rs 25,000 each

PTI Published 15.01.25, 03:51 PM
Jyoti Priya Mallick

Jyoti Priya Mallick PTI

A PMLA court here on Wednesday granted bail to former West Bengal minister Jyoti Priya Mallick in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a personal bond of Rs 50 lakh.

Mallick, who held the Food and Supplies portfolio from 2011 to 2021, was arrested on October 27, 2023 by the ED from his residence in Salt Lake here in connection with its investigation into the alleged scam.

Special judge Prasanta Mukhopadhyay of the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court at Bankshall Court granted bail to Mallick on a personal bond of Rs 50 lakh.

The former minister was also directed to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

Mallick's lawyers prayed for his bail on the ground that he was under a long period of detention and that the trial is not likely to commence soon.

The ED opposed the bail prayer claiming that he was one of the key accused in the case.

Mallick held the Forest portfolio in the West Bengal cabinet when he was arrested.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

