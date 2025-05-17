Judge's scan on circuit bench infrastructure in Jalpaiguri

Justice T S Sivagnanam, the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, visited the permanent building of the circuit bench in Jalpaiguri on Friday.

This was his second visit to the town in the current month. On May 8, Justice Sivagnanam was in Jalpaiguri when the district administration handed over the documents of the permanent building of the circuit bench that has come up in the town.

On Friday, the ChiefJustice, along with two judges of Calcutta High Court and others, checked theservice road that will connect the permanent building and allied infrastructurefrom NH27.

The service road will connect Gosala More with Paharpur More of the town, the stretch where the infrastructure has come up.

He was accompanied by officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

During his visit, the Chief Justice also checked out the progress of the ongoing works at the residences of the judges and the court building.

“I was here on May 8.Today, I found that there had been some progress in the pending work. I also spoke with NHAI authorities about the service road and drainage system, and they have assured that work should be finished soon,” saidJustice Sivagnanam.

“However, the progress of work will depend on the weather conditions and rainfall. We will try to open the new building (of the circuit bench) at the earliest,”he added.