MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 17 May 2025

Judge's scan on circuit bench infrastructure in Jalpaiguri

On May 8, Justice Sivagnanam was in Jalpaiguri when the district administration handed over the documents of the permanent building of the circuit bench that has come up in the town

Our Correspondent Published 17.05.25, 07:52 AM
Justice TS Sivagnanam (in grey coat) with others at the permanent building of the circuit bench in Jalpaiguri on Friday.

Justice TS Sivagnanam (in grey coat) with others at the permanent building of the circuit bench in Jalpaiguri on Friday. Picture by Biplab Basak

Justice T S Sivagnanam, the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, visited the permanent building of the circuit bench in Jalpaiguri on Friday.

This was his second visit to the town in the current month. On May 8, Justice Sivagnanam was in Jalpaiguri when the district administration handed over the documents of the permanent building of the circuit bench that has come up in the town.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, the ChiefJustice, along with two judges of Calcutta High Court and others, checked theservice road that will connect the permanent building and allied infrastructurefrom NH27.

The service road will connect Gosala More with Paharpur More of the town, the stretch where the infrastructure has come up.

He was accompanied by officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

During his visit, the Chief Justice also checked out the progress of the ongoing works at the residences of the judges and the court building.

“I was here on May 8.Today, I found that there had been some progress in the pending work. I also spoke with NHAI authorities about the service road and drainage system, and they have assured that work should be finished soon,” saidJustice Sivagnanam.

“However, the progress of work will depend on the weather conditions and rainfall. We will try to open the new building (of the circuit bench) at the earliest,”he added.

RELATED TOPICS

Calcutta High Court National Highways Authority Of India (NHAI)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Witch-hunt': ED arrests media baron critical of Modi, sparks outcry over press crackdown

While the ED had till Friday night not officially specified the grounds of the arrest, agency sources alleged financial irregularities and tax evasion by the newspaper’s Ahmedabad-based publisher, Lok Prakashan Limited
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

Ceasefire was a big success, level of anger between India and Pakistan was not a good thing

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT