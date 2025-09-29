Jalpaiguri families shifted to Teesta Pally celebrate Dashain free from Teesta river floods

For the first time in decades, the families of Chamakdangi and Laltong forest villages in Jalpaiguri district are preparing to celebrate Phulpati and Dashain without the constant dread of the Teesta river flooding their homes.

What once meant sleepless nights fearing floods and erosion has now turned into a season of relief and renewed hope following their relocation to a safer home in May this year.

Until recently, the 132 families lived under the shadow of the river, which threatened to wash away their homes every monsoon. Except for a few quiet winter months, fear of waterlogging and erosion was a year-round companion.

The change came on May 20, when chief minister Mamata Banerjee handed over land rights and relocated the villagers to nearby but safer Majhua area that was renamed

Teesta Pally.

The new settlement falls under Dabgram-I gram panchayat in Rajganj block, on the outskirts of Siliguri.

“This time, most of us are busy settling into our new homes, but we will also celebrate Phulpati and Dashain without any fear from the Teesta,” said Champey Mukhia, a veteran from Laltong, who was among those shifted.

Phulpati is a tradition of the Gorkha community where a palanquin carrying flowers (phul) and leaves (pati) from local temples or indiviual’s worship place is taken in a procession to a nearby Durga puja pandal. Dashain is another name for Vijaya Dashami.

The villagers had long sought help, approaching the Jalpaiguri district administration and Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb.

Deb, also a senior Trinamool Congress leader, placed their plight before the chief minister, prompting her to approve their rehabilitation.

Under the relocation plan, each family is entitled to ₹1.2 lakh under the Bangla Awas Yojana, the state’s housing scheme.

However, most are still waiting for funds. “Once Puja holidays end, we will approach the mayor and district officials for the aid,” Mukhia said.

Infrastructure is now slowly being put in place in Teesta Pally.

“We are working with the state electricity department to provide power connection,” said Abhiram Saibo, panchayat member. “Steps are also being taken for drinking water supply and road construction. By December, villagers will start receiving the housing funds. We have spoken to the mayor on this.”

For now, the greatest gift for these families is not financial aid or new infrastructure, but a sense of safety in Teesta Pally.