Jalpaiguri-Sealdah direct train debuts: Revival of route defunct for six decades

The first direct train from Jalpaiguri Road to Sealdah, the Humsafar Express, began its inaugural journey on Saturday without fanfare out of respect for the victims of the devastating Ahmedabad plane crash.

Flagged off by Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Roy at 2pm from Jalpaiguri Road station, the 21-coach, 1,450-seater train carried only half its capacity on its maiden run. Alipurduar divisional railway manager Amarjit Gautam was present at the low-key launch.

Although this run was treated as a special inaugural service, regular operations will begin on June 20. Train number 13115 will depart from the Sealdah Station at 11.40pm every Friday and reach the Jalpaiguri Road Station at noon the following day. The return service (13116) will depart from the Jalpaiguri Road Station every Saturday at 8.30pm and reach the Sealdah Station at 8.10am the next morning.

Passengers from Jalpaiguri, Siliguri and Cooch Behar district who didn't get seats on old trains took advantage of the new one. “I did not get tickets on any other train, so I opted for this new one,” said Shweta Dey of Mainaguri. “It should run daily instead of once a week.”

Cooch Behar resident Selina Parveen reached Jalpaiguri by bus with her family before boarding the new train. Jalpaiguri businessman Avro Dey lauded the service: “This is a timely step and a commendable initiative by our MP.”

The significance of the new service goes beyond improved connectivity. The train revives a long-defunct route between north and south Bengal that had been abandoned after the catastrophic 1961 floods, which destroyed railway infrastructure, including the Nasipur bridge over the Bhagirathi River.

On Saturday, the train resumed movement along this old alignment via the newly rebuilt Nasipur bridge in Murshidabad disrtrict, reconnecting Jalpaiguri Road and Sealdah through Azimganj, Krishnanagar, and Ranaghat — restoring a link unused for six decades.

A railway official noted that the reopening of the Nasipur bridge, inaugurated by Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw last year, played a pivotal role in reviving this route.

“This rail link was once of strategic importance during World War II,” the official said.

“This is an important milestone,” said K.K. Sharma, chief public relations officer of Northeast Frontier Railway. “It opens a much-needed alternative route to north Bengal.”

The Humsafar Express will halt at key stations such as Naihati, Ranaghat, Krishnanagar City, Behrampore Court, Azimganj, Jangipur Road, New Farakka, Malda Town, Samsi, Barsoi, Kishanganj and Aluabari Road, among others.

Though currently named the Sealdah–Jalpaiguri Road Humsafar Express, the train may soon be renamed. “We are in talks with the Railway Board to rename it ‘Joy Jalpesh’ or ‘Jalpesh Jatleshwar Express’ in honour of our regional heritage,” said MP Roy.

The train has 16 AC three-tier coaches, two sleeper coaches, a pantry car, and two luggage vans.

Loco pilot Gyanesh Chakraborty, who helmed the inaugural run, said: “There’s a special feeling in piloting a train on its first day."

However, residents of Murshidabad and Nadia raised concerns over inconvenient timings. “The train passes through Murshidabad at midnight, offering people here little practical benefit,” said Aminur Rahaman Sarkar, secretary of the Murshidabad Railway Passengers’ Association, asking for "passenger-friendly timings”.