Jalpaiguri: 22-year-old man allegedly hacks father-in-law to death over baby’s custody

A 22-year-old man allegedly hacked his father-in-law to death on Monday night during a heated argument at his in-laws’ residence in a village around 15km from Jalpaiguri town.

Accused Bipul Roy, a day labourer of Malivita, had gone to Chilkapara of Rajganj block, to meet his estranged wife Souravi and “take away” his seven-month-old daughter, when he got embroiled in an altercation with his father-in-law, Mrigen Roy, 43.

Bipul allegedly hit Mrigen, a farmer, with a sharp weapon. On being rushed to a nearby hospital, Mrigen was declared dead on arrival.

According to sources, Bipul had married Souravi a couple of years ago after the two fell in love. A month and a half ago, Souravi had returned to her parental home in Chilkapara, citing torture and harassment by Bipul and his family.

Around 10pm on Monday, Bipul went to his in-laws’ house to bring back his infant daughter, when an argument escalated to the fatal attack. Neighbours nabbed Bipul and thrashed him. He was rescued by cops from the Belakoba outpost and admitted to a hospital under police watch.

Mrigen’s wife Anima said she wanted her son-in-law to be hanged for killing her husband. Souravi also demanded stern punishment for her husband.