Iskcon devotees in Kolkata join in prayers for safety of Hindus in Bangladesh

Holding placards seeking the safety and security of Hindus in the neighbouring nation, the devotees joined in the prayers at the Albert Road centre, led by Iskcon Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das

PTI Published 31.12.24, 03:08 PM
Representational image. File picture

ISKCON devotees on Tuesday joined in prayers in Kolkata for the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, where religious minorities have been facing attacks since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Hundreds of followers of ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) chanted 'Hare Krishna' and sang songs to express solidarity with the Hindus in Bangladesh.

Holding placards seeking the safety and security of Hindus in the neighbouring nation, the devotees joined in the prayers at the Albert Road centre, led by ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das.

Bangladesh's minority Hindus, who constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced hundreds of attacks in 50-odd districts of the country since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5.

Das had earlier demanded that the interim government in Bangladesh take strong action against the fundamentalists fomenting trouble in that country and arrest them so as to build confidence among the minorities.

They have also demanded immediate release of jailed Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and other monks arrested in Bangladesh.

Das is scheduled to be produced before a Bangladesh court on January 2.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

