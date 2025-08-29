Ishita Mullik murder case: Accused was helped by kin in Uttar Pradesh, says police

Deshraj Singh, the youth who killed his estranged fiancée Ishita Mullik on Monday, continued to remain at large on Thursday, police suspecting the assistance of his family members in Uttar Pradesh before and after his crime.

Investigators believe the murder was not an act of sudden rage but the result of Deshraj’s obsession for Ishita that had grown uncontrollable, coupled with possible backing from his relatives with a known criminal background in Deoria.

According to police sources, information obtained from multiple channels, including inputs from UP police, suggests the involvement of at least two members of Deshraj’s extended family in Deoria, who were recently arrested for unlawful activities. Officers suspect these relatives not only influenced Deshraj’s behavior but also helped him secure a gun and shelter him after the murder.

On August 25, Deshraj stormed into Ishita’s home and shot her thrice in the head, killing her instantly. Investigations revealed that his actions were fuelled by an unhealthy fixation on Ishita, who had recently cut off all communication with her former classmate at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kanchrapara, and fiancé because of his temper.

About a month ago, he convinced their mutual friends to arrange a conference call in an attempt to woo her back.

During that conversation, he warned Ishita that if she rejected him, he would permanently return to his hometown Deoria in Uttar Pradesh. Ishita, however, firmly refused, saying it was her decision to end the relationship. This might have pushed Deshraj into plotting her murder.

Police now suspect that one of Deshraj’s cousins, Nitin Prasad Singh, was instrumental in executing his plan.

Nitin, who is physically challenged — speech and hearing impaired — allegedly travelled to Kanchrapara on August 19 from Deoria to hand over the gun and bullets that Deshraj used to kill Ishita.

“It appears to be a well-planned murder for which Deshraj had taken sufficient time, ensuring he had enough of a head start to mislead us. He deliberately avoided any local support, which could have made it easier for us to trace him,” said a senior police officer in Krishnanagar.

Investigators learned that Deshraj was in regular contact with Nitin in the month leading up to the murder.

Also on the radar of suspicion are Deshraj’s paternal uncles, Dangal Singh and Mangal Singh, both known in Deoria as “Bahubalis (strongmen)”. With long criminal histories and several pending cases, the brothers were recently released on bail. Police believe their influence on Deshraj was significant and suspect they are now playing a role in protecting and providing him shelter.

“Deshraj has good rapport with them. They have a number of criminal cases pending against them. Even if their direct role in the murder is not established, we strongly believe they are helping him evade arrest,” a police source said.

Deshraj’s past also sheds light on his violent disposition. His hot-headedness led to his dismissal from Kendriya Vidyalaya, where he studied and met Ishita, sources said. The police believe he was deeply influenced by his criminally inclined relatives.

Investigations in Deoria revealed that when Deshraj went there, he would spend time with his uncles and cousins, getting involved in brawls and issuing threats to local residents.

“It appears Deshraj developed a criminal mindset from an early age. The way he hatched and executed this conspiracy is not the work of a novice. He was supported by a section of his family, ensuring he left no local trail, which makes it tougher for us to nab him, but he will be arrested soon,” said a senior officer.

A psychologist claimed Deshraj was “obsessed” with Ishita. “Behind the crime, lies the picture of a young man consumed by obsession, unable to accept rejection,” he said.