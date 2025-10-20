MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 20 October 2025

Intrusion Detection System: Track sensors for jumbo safety launched by NFR to avoid uncertainty

In the past 20 years, more than 70 elephants died after being hit by trains in north Bengal forests. As recently as on September 24, an elephant was killed by a train at Mongpong near Sevoke in the Kalimpong forest division. The IDS initiative aims to strike a balance between operational efficiency and environmental protection

Bireswar Banerjee Published 20.10.25, 09:54 AM
Elephants

Elephants File image

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has launched an Intrusion Detection System (IDS) along sections of tracks passing through forest areas and elephant corridors to prevent animals from being mowed down by trains.

In the past 20 years, more than 70 elephants died after being hit by trains in north Bengal forests. As recently as on September 24, an elephant was killed by a train at Mongpong near Sevoke in the Kalimpong forest division. The IDS initiative aims to strike a balance between operational efficiency and environmental protection.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The IDS uses advanced optical fibre sensing technology to detect elephant movement near tracks, generating real-time alerts for train drivers and control rooms to take timely preventive action,” said Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, the NFR chief public
relations officer.

A railway officer said the system runs parallel to tracks at a distance of 10 metres. Whenever an animal comes close, a signal is transmitted to the loco pilot of the train concerned and the respective station official, enabling them to take preventive measures.

According to the official, trial runs of the IDS have been successfully commissioned in four key sections of the NFR: the Madarihat–Nagrakata section of Alipurduar division in Bengal, the Habaipur–Lamsakhang–Patharkhola–Lumding section of Lumding division, the Kamakhya–Azara–Mirza section of Rangiya division, and the Titabar–Mariani–Nakachari section of Tinsukia division, the last three in Assam.

“These pilot installations cover 64.03km of elephant corridors so far. It will cover about 147km by April 2026,” the official added.

The Siliguri–Alipurduar stretch is one of the most vulnerable railway corridors for wildlife after its conversion from meter to broad gauge in 2004. It passes through protected areas like the Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary, the Gorumara National Park, the Jaldapara Wildlife Sanctuary and the Buxa Tiger Reserve.

Animesh Bose, programme coordinator of the Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation, welcomed the move.

The forest department has already imposed speed curbs on trains moving through forest stretches.

RELATED TOPICS

Elephant Death Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Railway Tracks Forest Department
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Traitor, terror, now ungrateful: Giriraj Singh draws flak over 'namak haram' jibe at Muslims

Facing widespread criticism, Singh on Sunday told reporters he had meant only to highlight the non-discriminatory nature of government welfare schemes
The Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan
Quote left Quote right

I pray to the Yogi government to spare the wealth of temples. So much greed is not good

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT