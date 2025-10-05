‘Insensitive and indifferent’: Mamata faces flak for carnival appearance amid North Bengal flood tragedy

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee attended the Durga Puja carnival in Kolkata on Sunday, drawing criticism from Opposition leaders as north Bengal struggled with landslides and flooding triggered by incessant rainfall.

Leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said, “Going to North Bengal tomorrow, but today — carnival! Carnival is now Bengal’s tradition, is it?”

He questioned the chief minister’s priorities, saying, “Why is the chief minister not keen on visiting North Bengal immediately? Is it because there’s no scapegoat like the DVC there to blame? Or will she once again bring up the theory of ‘external water’ from China, Bhutan, and Nepal?”

Adhikari also referred to the electrocution deaths in Kolkata during September 23 floods. “Even after Kolkata was flooded and innocent people died of electrocution, she remained busy with puja inaugurations. Now she’s preoccupied with the carnival. Last year, she said, ‘Return to celebrations!’ After all, if people stay busy enjoying festivals, they won’t ask the real questions.”

BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya criticised Banerjee: “The CM should, all the more, not have attended the carnival, following the reports of deaths of so many people in Darjeeling Hills earlier in the day. This shows the indifferent and insensitive attitude of the TMC-led government.”

CPI(M) Bengal secretary Mohammad Salim wrote on Facebook: “Both the state and central governments must act with urgency for rescue, relief, and rehabilitation operations….When death marches through North Bengal, a carnival in Kolkata is inappropriate.”

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed grief and urged both the state and central governments to provide full assistance.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the situation and said authorities were closely monitoring the affected areas.

Trinamool Congress leaders defended the carnival.

State general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the BJP was “doing cheap politics over deaths” and accused it of trying “to tarnish Bengal’s image by taking out a protest rally on the day of the carnival, which has become an international event drawing tourists from abroad.”

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee posted condolences on social media: “It is with deep anguish that I learn of the devastation caused by incessant rainfall and landslides in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and parts of Jalpaiguri, leading to tragic loss of lives. Relief and rescue efforts are underway, with the State Disaster Management Department, the Darjeeling district administration and local volunteers working tirelessly on the ground.”

Mamata Banerjee said she had been monitoring the situation since early Sunday. “Due to incessant rain in Bhutan, water has overflowed into North Bengal. This disaster is unfortunate — natural calamities are beyond our control. We are deeply saddened. I held virtual meetings with officials of five affected districts along with the chief secretary. I have been monitoring the situation since 6 am,” she told TV9 Bangla.

She announced government compensation and employment for one family member of each victim. “Many tourists are stranded. I request them not to hurry. Please stay where you are. Hotels must not overcharge them. Their safety is our responsibility,” she said.

Incessant rainfall triggered massive landslides across Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri districts, killing at least 20 people, including children.

Roads were blocked, homes swept away, and hundreds of tourists stranded, while relief teams struggled to reach isolated villages.

Officials said heavy rainfall in Bhutan caused rivers in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri to overflow, worsening the situation.