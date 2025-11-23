Sick from ‘overwork’, BLO works in hospital to complete special revision forms in Raiganj

A booth-level officer (BLO) from the Chopra block of North Dinajpur was admitted to a hospital on Thursday after he fell ill due to the alleged excessive workload of the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) process.

After he was admitted and the necessary medication was administered, the BLO began uploading the forms that he had collected by Friday from his hospital bed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mustafa Kamal, the BLO for booth number 188 in Jagirbasti of Chopra, had been severely stressed for the past few days. On Thursday, he was admitted to the subdivisional hospital in Islampur after his condition deteriorated.

Kamal said that he has distributed more than 900 enumeration forms since the beginning of November. He went door-to-door to distribute and collect the forms, and stayed up all night to upload them online.

“I have completed more than half of the work. Though I was feeling unwell due to the continuous fieldwork and mental stress, I was ignoring it. But on Thursday, the situation worsened. My feet swelled up and I could not walk,” he said.

“I have informed the officer in charge about my illness. He has assured me that arrangements will be made to complete the remaining work,” Kamal added.