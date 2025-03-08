MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Close call at Bagdogra: IAF transport plane overshoots runway, no casualty

An inquiry into the accident has been initiated by the IAF authorities, the official said

PTI Published 08.03.25, 12:00 PM
Bagdogra Airport

Bagdogra Airport The Telegraph file picture

An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force overshot the runway while landing at Bagdogra airport in north Bengal, a Defence official said here on Saturday.

There was no casualty in the accident that occurred on Friday, he said.

An inquiry into the accident has been initiated by the IAF authorities, the official said.

Bagdogra airport is a "civil enclave". It is situated near Siliguri in north Bengal.

A civil enclave is a designated area within a military air base allocated for civilian aircraft operations.

It allows commercial flights to operate from a military airport, an Airports Authority of India official explained.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

