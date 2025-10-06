In peak tourism season, death comes tumbling: 23 die as rain, landslips flatten north Bengal

At least 23 people were killed in Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri as a vigorous southwest monsoon joined forces with a cyclonic air circulation to unleash extremely heavy rainfall since Saturday night, triggering widespread landslides and flash floods.

Some areas, such as Kurti in Jalpaiguri, recorded more than 370mm rainfall. Seething rivers flooded towns, villages, tea gardens and reserve forests, and swept away houses, bridges and roads.

The disaster revived memories of the October 3, 2023, glacial lake outburst flood in Sikkim when the South Lhonak Lake burst its banks, leaving over 100 people dead or missing.

The rain began early on Saturday and intensified dramatically by nightfall. The landslides and flash floods struck while most people were asleep.

Mirik subdivision in Darjeeling recorded 11 deaths as landslides buried several homes, with the Mirik municipal area recording five deaths and neighbouring Soureni and Duptin together accounting for six.

Six died in the Sukhiapokhri block of Darjeeling Sadar subdivision, while Bijanbari reported one death, taking the death toll in the district to 18. Five died in Jalpaiguri district.

A bridge over Balason river in Dudhiya under Mirik sub-division collapsed on Sunday.

Anit Thapa, chief executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, the administrative body in the hills, said landslides had been reported from 35 locations within the GTA’s area. He said 37 houses had been destroyed and another 98 damaged.

“Eight motorable roads were washed away, and five roads are currently blocked because of landslides. Two bridges and two dams have been damaged by flash floods,” Thapa said.

A swollen Balason river washed away the bridge at Dudhia, approximately 20km from Siliguri, snapping the city’s direct road link with Mirik.

The approach road to another bridge was damaged at Pullbazar in the Bijanbari block, and the Subash Ghisingh Marg (Rohini Road) — a key link between Siliguri and Kurseong — was blocked by landslides.

“Rohini Road is closed because of landslides. Vehicles must use NH110,” Darjeeling superintendent of police Praween Prakash said.

“With the bridge at Dudhia gone, travellers between Mirik and Siliguri should make a detour via Ghoom and Kurseong along NH110.”

Rivers and streams from Bhutan flooded the Nagrakata block in Jalpaiguri. Flash floods swept away houses at the Bamandanga-Tondu tea estate and claimed five lives.

“Five bodies were recovered from the Bamandanga area…. Relief and rescue work is in progress across the district,” Jalpaiguri superintendent of police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat said in the evening.

The Teesta overflowed onto the road connecting Darjeeling and Kalimpong at Rabijhora. Landslides struck parts of the route between Teesta Bazar and the Coronation Bridge in Sevoke.

Rescue operation underway after landslides hit the area following heavy rainfall, in Darjeeling, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.

However, by evening, the water had receded and some of the debris from the landslides been cleared, with NH10 reopened to traffic.

The Mahananda breached its embankment at Porajhar in Siliguri, prompting emergency repair efforts.

Flooding was reported also from Banarhat in Jalpaiguri, as well as parts of Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts. Thousands were strandedor displaced.

As the Gorumara and Jaldapara national parks got inundated, reports said that animals — including rhinos and deer — were swept away from the forest areas by the swirling waters.

“We are aware that some animals were carried away. Efforts are on to locate and guide them back into the reserves,” a senior forest official said.

Earlier on Sunday, the National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology in Bhutan had issued an alert saying the gates of the Tala hydropower project’s dam could not be opened and the dam was overflowing.

“As the river (Tala) enters India as the Raidak, such a situation can lead to flooding downstream. That is why the alert was issued,” asource said.

Trains cancelled

Waterlogging on the tracks along several stretches of the Dooars prompted Northeast Frontier Railway to cancel local trains and divert several long-distance trains.

“This decision was made after water levels rose above safe limits along parts of the Dooars route, which connects Siliguri Junction to Alipurduar Junction through tea gardens and reserve forests,” an NFR official said.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced she would visit north Bengal on Monday, accompanied by chief secretary Manoj Pant, to assess the damage and coordinaterelief measures.

“...Several areas in both North Bengal and South Bengal have been flooded due to sudden huge rains within a few hours last night, as well as due to the rush of excessive river waters in our State from outside,” she posted on X.

“Yesterday night there was sudden rainfall exceeding 300 mm in 12 hours in North Bengal, and there was simultaneously excessive flow of water into the Sankosh river and generally flow of river waters from Bhutan and Sikkim. This caused disasters.”

Mamata promised help to the bereaved families.

“I am personally keeping information, giving instructions, and surveying the situations continually. Our officers and police will reach out all assistance to all affected persons everywhere,” she posted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling” and promised “all possible assistance”.

Due to the natural calamity and prioritising of relief and rehabilitation work, DEOs, ADMs, EROs, OCs of elections in all north Bengal districts are exempt from attending the meeting with senior DEC and the EC team at 10am on October 8. A separate meeting will be convened with them later.