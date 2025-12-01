Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation cuts fare for Gangtok–Bagdogra chopper trip

The Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (STDC), an undertaking of the state government, has slashed the helicopter fare for the Gangtok–Bagdogra route with immediate effect.

The revised one-way fare per passenger is now ₹3,100, down from the earlier rate of Rs 4,500, an order issued on Friday states.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ₹1,400 slash is expected to encourage more tourists.

The STDC operates a MI 172 helicopter with a 20-seater capacity.

Sources said that two round flights are operated between the two destinations every day.

A one-way flight between Gangtok and Bagdogra takes 45 minutes.

The notice also announced revised baggage rules.

“Baggage allowance of up to 7kg per passenger in a single piece will be free,” the notice stated. “Excess baggage will be charged at ₹50 per kg for weight between 8kg and 15kg, and ₹500 per kg for baggage exceeding 15kg, subject to availability of space in the cargo hold.”

The STDC clarified that the rates for Gangtok joyrides and chartered flights remain unchanged.

According to STDC website, a 20-minute joyride costs ₹3,000 per person while a charter flight comes for ₹6,000 per minute.

Tariff for medical flights has also been slashed significantly. Earlier the fare for a medical flight was ₹1.12 lakh between Gangtok and Bagdogra.

“Medical flights will be charged at ₹77,500, in line with the revised passenger fares,” the official order said, directing all units to implement the updated tariff structure immediately.

Welcoming the decision, Samrat Sanyal, general secretary of the Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network (HHTDN), one of the largest associations of tourism stakeholders in the region said the slash would support the growth of premium tourism in Sikkim.

“The revised fare will certainly help boost luxury tourism. But we also appeal to the state tourism department to take steps to improve connectivity to North Sikkim, which will further help tourists access the region,” Sanyal said.

North Sikkim is a popular destination.

However, tourism in Sikkim had been hit badly since the glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in October 2023. Post disaster road connectivity to north Sikkim has been badly affected.