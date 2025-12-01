MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 01 December 2025

Mamata Banerjee to visit Cooch Behar on December 9 to address public's concerns

On Sunday, the party’s Cooch Behar district president Abhijit De Bhowmik said they would meet district party leaders ahead of Mamata's visit

Main Uddin Chisti Published 01.12.25, 10:09 AM
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee File image

Chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will address a rally at the Cooch Behar's Rasmela Maidan on December 9, a significant move amid the party's factional feuds in the district and people's concerns surrounding the SIR process.

On Sunday, the party’s Cooch Behar district president Abhijit De Bhowmik said they would meet district party leaders ahead of Mamata's visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our first meeting with block presidents will be held on Monday at the district Trinamool office. Another preparatory meeting will follow at Rabindra Bhavan on December 2, with MLAs, MPs and senior leaders from municipalities and rural bodies,” he said.

Currently, of the district's nine Assembly seats, Trinamool has three and the BJP six. Trinamool also won the Lok Sabha seat in 2024.

However, factionalism runs high.

A veteran Trinamool leader said that the current Trinamool district president De Bhowmik, minister Udayan Guha and district committee chairman Girindranath Barman were part of one camp, while former ministers Rabindranath Ghosh and Binay Krishna Barman and trade union leader Khokan Mian were in another. It was imperative that these camps resolved their differences, the leader added.

A political observer noted that Rajbangshi and Nasya Sheikh (Rajbangshi Muslims) communities played a decisive role in Cooch Behar elections.

“The ongoing SIR process has raised fears that many Rajbangshi Muslims and minority voters may be excluded. Trinamool sources say Mamata is likely to offer reassurance on this issue during her visit,” the observer said.

RELATED TOPICS

Mamata Banerjee Protest Rally Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Elections TMC
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Stage set for stormy winter session as Opposition eyes debate on SIR & Delhi blast

Buoyed by its landslide victory in Bihar, the government appears determined to block discussions on controversial matters. A fresh FIR against members of the Gandhi family in the National Herald money-laundering case is likely to escalate tensions
Subhash Chandra Roy (right) holds up the enumeration form issued for his non-existent ‘son’, as his real son Govinda shows the voter list.
Quote left Quote right

Had there not been this SIR, we would have never known about the ‘brother’ I have on paper

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT