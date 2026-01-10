Human-wildlife conflict: One dead, two hurt in boar attack at Jalpaiguri tea plantation

A person died and two were injured after a wild boar attacked them on a tea plantation at Phulatipara in the Rajganj block of Jalpaiguri on Thursday.

The deceased is Ratia Oraon, 48. Bablu Oraon was discharged after receiving basic treatment, while Madan Majhi remains hospitalised in a critical condition.

According to residents, the trio were working in the plantation. They were resting under a tree when a boar attacked them.

The trio were rescued and taken to the superspecialty hospital in Jalpaiguri, where doctors declared Ratia dead.

Rajganj MLA Khageswar Roy and elected representatives visited the deceased’s family on Friday and assured them of assistance.

Speaking to reporters, Roy said that such a fatal boar attack had never been reported in the area.

“We are in communication with the forest department so that the family is compensated,” he said.

The residents mentioned that since Ratia was the sole breadwinner of his household, someone from his family should be given a job along with the compensation.

Leopard trapped

A leopard was caged at the Kalabari tea estate in the Nagrakata block of Jalpaiguri on Friday morning.

Seven leopards have been captured in the area over the past year.

Foresters said that a leopard was rescued from the same section of the tea garden on Monday and a cage was set up there again.

Residents gathered to catch a glimpse of the leopard which was trapped around 5am.

After being informed, foresters from the Binnaguri forest range arrived and rescued the animal.

It will be kept under observation before being released into the wild, foresters said.