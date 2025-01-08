MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 08 January 2025

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) isn't deadly, nothing to panic: Mamata Banerjee tries soothing nerves

CM— also the health minister of state — said she would like to unequivocally state that there are some private rackets that seek to make money through fear

Meghdeep Bhattacharyya Published 08.01.25, 06:05 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday tried soothing nerves on the human metapneumovirus (HMPV), saying there was no cause for fear yet, urging people against yielding to panic aided by "some private rackets" that seek to make the natural seem unnatural.

The Bengal chief minister, upon her return from the Gangasagar, told journalists that she had gathered information, following a meeting conducted by chief secretary Manoj Pant on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am saying this on the basis of that information, it is not maratmok (deadly), on the basis of whatever we know till now. There is nothing yet to spread fear or panic," she said, Pant in tow. "Do not worry. There is no reason for it. When there is cause for worry, we will inform you," added the Trinamool Congress chief.

"The chief secretary has been keeping tabs, he conducted meetings yesterday and today."

Mamata — also the health minister of the state — said she would like to unequivocally state that there are some private rackets that seek to make money through fear.

"For some money, these private rackets make the natural, unnatural. Do not do anything to help them misuse this opportunity," she said, underscoring the state's Swasthya Sathi scheme provisions and how they were adequate for any mitigation, if necessary.

"They will take 2-3 lakh for a fever, that is not correct," she added.

The Union health ministry has asserted that the HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with it have been reported in various countries.

The HMPV is a globally recognised respiratory virus.

It is a viral pathogen, first discovered in 2001, which causes respiratory infections in people of all ages. HMPV spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, as well as by touching contaminated surfaces or coming into direct contact with infected individuals.

RELATED TOPICS

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) Mamata Banerjee Manoj Pant
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh interim government cancels Sheikh Hasina’s passport, Dhaka daily reports

The government cancelled the passports of 97 individuals, including 22 linked to disappearances and 75 to killings during the July uprising
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.
Quote left Quote right

UGC draft regulations on appointing VCs is assault on federalism, state rights

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT