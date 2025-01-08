Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) isn't deadly, nothing to panic: Mamata Banerjee tries soothing nerves

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday tried soothing nerves on the human metapneumovirus (HMPV), saying there was no cause for fear yet, urging people against yielding to panic aided by "some private rackets" that seek to make the natural seem unnatural.

The Bengal chief minister, upon her return from the Gangasagar, told journalists that she had gathered information, following a meeting conducted by chief secretary Manoj Pant on the matter.

"I am saying this on the basis of that information, it is not maratmok (deadly), on the basis of whatever we know till now. There is nothing yet to spread fear or panic," she said, Pant in tow. "Do not worry. There is no reason for it. When there is cause for worry, we will inform you," added the Trinamool Congress chief.

"The chief secretary has been keeping tabs, he conducted meetings yesterday and today."

Mamata — also the health minister of the state — said she would like to unequivocally state that there are some private rackets that seek to make money through fear.

"For some money, these private rackets make the natural, unnatural. Do not do anything to help them misuse this opportunity," she said, underscoring the state's Swasthya Sathi scheme provisions and how they were adequate for any mitigation, if necessary.

"They will take ₹2-3 lakh for a fever, that is not correct," she added.

The Union health ministry has asserted that the HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with it have been reported in various countries.

The HMPV is a globally recognised respiratory virus.

It is a viral pathogen, first discovered in 2001, which causes respiratory infections in people of all ages. HMPV spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, as well as by touching contaminated surfaces or coming into direct contact with infected individuals.