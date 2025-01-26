Homemaker murdered, husband arrested in South Dinajpur district

A homemaker was beaten to death allegedly by her husband at Basbera village in South Dinajpur district on Friday.

Hemanta Mahato alleged that his wife Suchitra, 30, was having an extramarital affair.

Sources said Hemanta and Suchitra were married for about seven years. They have a son and a daughter.

Hemanta and his father alleged that Suchitra had been cooking when she left the house to relieve herself but did not return.

“Hemanta went out to look for her and allegedly found her in a compromising position with a man who fled upon seeing him,” said a source.

In a fit of rage, Hemanta started beating his wife with a tree branch. Suchitra suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

Hili police recovered the body and arrested Hemanta. Suchitra’s family filed a police complaint.

“Hemanta called to say Suchitra had gone missing. After some time, his father called and said my daughter had died. Later, we learn that she has been murdered. The allegation levelled against her is baseless,” said Abhiram Mahato, Suchitra’s father.

Bikram Prasad, the deputy superintendent of police (headquarters), South Dinajpur, said the victim’s husband and father-in-law were being questioned.