Hill marathon by Kalimpong district police to pay homage to historic Silk Route

Kalimpong district police on Thursday announced that the fourth edition of their annual marathon will be held on November 2. The route this year winds through Kalimpong’s stretch of the historic Silk Route, an erstwhile thriving passage for traders heading to Tibet.

The event’s poster was launched at the Kalimpong district police headquarters by Srihari Pandey, the superintendent of police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pandey also outlined the details of the race.

“This year’s marathon has been designed not only as a sporting event but also as a social campaign. Through the run, we want to spread awareness on creating a drug-free society and promote a pollution-free environment, including discouraging the use of plastic,” he said.

According to Pandey, the marathon will feature three categories: five kilometres, 10km and 21km. All the races will begin from the Mela Ground, a familiar landmark in the hill town.

The registration process for the race has already begun and will remain open until October 2, he added.

Kalimpong, around 65km from Siliguri, has been steadily growing as an adventure tourism destination.

Last year, the race drew several tourists, who signed up to experience the unique combination of sport and scenic beauty.

“The organisers expect even more participants this year, especially with the added attraction of allowing the participants to join the race in traditional attire or uniforms, giving the event a cultural dimension beyond athletics,” said a source.

Pandey also stated that the chosen route is especially significant as the Silk Route remains deeply tied to Kalimpong’s heritage.

“Decades ago, traders would assemble in the bustling markets of the town, stock up on woollen products and begin their arduous journey to Lhasa in Tibet. Though the trade has long ceased, the allure of the Route continues to fascinate travellers. Many tourists visit the region each year to trek, hike and camp, immersing themselves in the dramatic landscapes and history of the Himalayan corridor,” said Pandey.

“We want this marathon to be more than just a run. It should remind people of the traditions that shaped Kalimpong while motivating them to adopt healthier, cleaner lifestyles,” he added.

By incorporating the Silk Route, the district police hope to underline the cultural legacy of the town while also showcasing its potential for sports and eco-tourism.

Sources said that over the past editions, the marathon has evolved from being a local initiative into an event with wider participation.

“In its early years, the race took place along the Jaldhaka route, and last year, it was conducted through the Neora Valley National Park, which is known for rich biodiversity and natural charm,” said a resident of the hill town.

“This year’s shift to the Silk Route, however, marks a deliberate attempt to merge the past with the present, turning the road race into both a historical journey and a message-driven activity,” he added.

With less than 10 weeks to go, preparations are in full swing.

The district police are optimistic that this edition will attract more runners, visitors, and attention to Kalimpong, which once served as a gateway to the Silk Route.