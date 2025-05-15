Hill activist alleges teacher recruitment graft, threatens indefinite fast for justice in Calcutta

Sudhan Gurung, an activist who has been raising his voice against alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) schools, has threatened to sit on an indefinite hunger strike in Calcutta until the masterminds are arrested.

Sudhan, who was attacked on May 8 in Darjeeling and received seven stitches on his head, was released from the district hospital on Wednesday.

Following the attack, police arrested Ajit Rai, 36, and Vivek Gurung, 32, residents of the Singtom tea garden, on Monday.

Sudhan on Wednesday alleged: “The life-threatening attack on me is a conspiracy. A background check on the two arrested suggests that no one from their family is involved in the list of teachers recruited. The duo were given supari to attack and murder me.”

Sudhan obliquely hinted that some Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) leaders might be behind the attack. The BGPM controls the GTA and some from the party have been recruited as teachers.

“On September 3, 2023, Amrit Tamang Yonzone, Yuwa Morcha president, issued an open challenge.... He instigated people... but said that Prajatantrik Morcha should not be blamed,” said Sudhan.

Yonzone had stated that given the anger among volunteer teachers, some might “hit, break hands or tear the lips”. “At that time, do not blame the BGPM leaders,” Yonzone had said while referring to the recruitment drive.

Sudhan specifically alleged that the process of appointing 313 teachers in 2019 was flawed.

“I want the issue to be brought before the chief minister Mamata Banerjee.... I want justice and if the masterminds are not arrested, I will sit for an indefinite hunger strike at Nabanna,” said Sudhan.

As Sudhan was being discharged, the arrested duo were on the hospital premises for their medical check-up. “Remember these faces.... a Gorkha does not strike from behind,” Sudhan shouted at the two accused.

Anit Thapa, at the helm of the GTA and the BGPM, on Wednesday, said he was striving to create an atmosphere where everyone could have their say. “If we fight among ourselves, we can never move forward,” he said.