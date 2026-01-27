MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Shringla vision for Siliguri: City to become national hub for growth and innovation

Titled ‘Vibrant Siliguri – Vision 2047’, the vision document was launched at an event organised by the Siliguri Citizens’ Forum on Saturday in which policymakers, industrialists and representatives of civil society were present

Our Correspondent Published 27.01.26, 07:55 AM
Rajya Sabha member Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Rajya Sabha member Harsh Vardhan Shringla has unveiled a vision document, which he hopes would transform Siliguri from a mere transit corridor into a national hub for growth, connectivity and innovation.

Titled ‘Vibrant Siliguri – Vision 2047’, the vision document was launched at an event organised by the Siliguri Citizens’ Forum on Saturday in which policymakers, industrialists and representatives of civil society were present.

“Siliguri’s geography gives it destiny, but vision and decisive action will give it direction,” Shringla said.

He said the city’s position as the gateway to the Northeast and its proximity to Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and China made it strategically vital.

“Siliguri holds an important place in India’s ‘Act East’ policy and the ‘neighbourhood first’ approach, making focused development of the region directly linked to national interest,” he said.

He underscored the Centre's investments in highways, the New Jalpaiguri railway station and the Bagdogra Airport and came up with a slew of proposals with priority on infrastructure, education, healthcare, urban transport and border management.

His proposals include a central university, an AIIMS-level healthcare facility, cable car connectivity to hill towns of Kuseong and Mirik from Siliguri and corridors to protect wildlife.

