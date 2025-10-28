Harass finger at govt health centre official: Female staff in Raiganj lodge complaints

A government employee posted in a block primary health centre (BPHC) in North Dinajpur has been accused of making obscene remarks towards his female colleagues, touching them inappropriately and issuing threats to them.

The women employees at the BPHC at Maharaja in Raiganj block have filed written complaints with the chief medical officer of health (CMOH), the subdivisional officer (SDO), and the district magistrate (DM).

According to reports, the 30-bed BPHC has around 20 female staff members — including 15 nurses, a group-D employee, a counsellor, and two health workers.

They have alleged that Debasish Dutta, who has been working as an executive assistant at the centre for 10 years, repeatedly behaved inappropriately towards them.

Before Durga Puja, he reportedly misbehaved with and mentally harassed a nurse. Consequently, she submitted written complaints to the block medical officer of health (BMOH) on October 8, to the CMOH on October 10, and to the SDO and DM on October 14. Many of her women colleagues co-signed the complaint.

In response, on October 15, an inquiry committee from the district health department visited the centre and recorded statements from all concerned.

“He touches women inappropriately, so we avoid entering his room. When someone complains, he threatens to have them transferred. This has been going on for years,” said a woman employee.

“He has been behaving inappropriately with female staff for a long time. Recently, he even touched a female employee. Despite several complaints, nothing has been done against him. He threatens us, saying such complaints are useless and harasses those who speak up,” said a nurse.

Officials of the district administration said they were working on the complaint.

SDO Kingshuk Maity said: “It appears such incidents have been happening for long. I have written to the CMOH to look into the matter. He informed me that the issue will be addressed as soon as his leave ends.”

CMOH Sukanta Biswas said the inquiry committee visited the BPHC. “I haven’t yet received the report. Once it comes to me, appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

Dutta denied the charges.

“These accusations are a ploy to malign me as I had prepared the duty roster of Durga Puja days, and some of the staff members, who didn’t want to work during Puja, were irked. I have informed the BMOH and CMOH about it,” he said.