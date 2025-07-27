'Greenman', 'Mangroveman' join for delta: Mission begins to plant one lakh saplings in Sunderbans

M. Karunakar Reddy, known as the “Greenman of India” for planting 193 million trees, has arrived in Sunderbans to begin planting one lakh mangrove saplings in the delta.

Reddy, a renowned environmentalist, social entrepreneur and water conservationist with over 25 years of experience in sustainable development, began his plantation drive on Saturday on the occasion of the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem. He was joined by geography teacher Umasankar Mondal, popularly known as the “Mangroveman” of Sunderbans.

“We are planting trees in all available surface areas. Mangroves are disappearing in large numbers. Coastal areas are being heavily affected by climate change and global warming. As temperatures rise, so does the sea level. That is why we are planting one lakh mangroves in Sunderbans,” said Reddy.

The environmentalist had earlier worked in Bengal in 2009, introducing machines that converted flood water into drinking water. He has been honoured with multiple awards, including “Green Man of India”, “Water Man of South India”, and “Water Hero of India”. He continues to serve as a keynote speaker at global forums, shaping discussions on environmental sustainability, water conservation and climate resilience.

On Saturday, Reddy participated in the plantation drive along with the Mangrove Army of the Purbasha Eco Helpline Society—an NGO led by Mondal that is actively engaged in mangrove plantation and protection in Sunderbans.

Reddy, who hails from Telangana, has worked closely with government bodies, industry leaders and international organisations to drive climate action, policy advocacy and sustainable water solutions. A strong advocate for youth empowerment, Reddy believes in mobilising communities to address environmental challenges.

Mondal, who hails from Sunderbans and has planted 11.48 lakh mangroves in the delta to combat erosion caused by climate change, said: “As a popular figure like Reddy has joined our plantation drive, we can now cover a larger area in the affected regions where the mangrove forest has thinned.”

Mondal had formed the Mangrove Army, a group consisting mostly of women, to plant and protect mangroves in Sunderbans. Members of the group participated in the plantation drive alongside Reddy.

“Today, we planted 3,000 mangroves in Chargheri village of Satjelia Island in the Sundarbans. We will continue our efforts to plant more trees in the coming days. With an environmentalist like M. Karunakar Reddy joining the drive, a larger area of Sunderbans will be protected by mangroves,” said Mondal.