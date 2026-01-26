'Green Benoy' in Prime Minister's Mann ki Baat, activist's afforestation work gets noticed

Cooch Behar's Green Benoy found mention in the Prime Minister's Mann ki Baat on Sunday.

Benoy Das, 54, with over two decades of afforestation work behind him, lives in Cooch Behar town.

"….we often think of big plans, large campaigns and major organisations, but often change begins in a very simple way.... the effort of Benoy Das from Cooch Behar in West Bengal is one such shining example,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"For several years now, he had been working single-handedly to make his district greener. Benoy Das ji has planted thousands of trees, many times, from purchasing saplings to planting them and taking care of them, he has borne the entire expenses himself wherever required he collaborated...," Modi added.

Das, who works with the Archaeological Survey of India, said: "When the Prime Minister mentions a small-town man like me from Cooch Behar, it is a very big achievement."