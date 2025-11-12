Governor’s Gold Cup to kick off in Sikkim: Football tournament scheduled for November 16-29

The 41st edition of the All India Governor’s Gold Cup International Football Tournament will begin on November 16, with the final scheduled for November 29 at the Paljor Stadium in Gangtok.

A major highlight this year is the participation of three Indian Super League (ISL) teams, which will add excitement to the event. East Bengal FC, one of India’s oldest and most celebrated clubs, will make a return to the tournament after 28 years.

Announcing the list of participating teams on Tuesday, Menla Ethenpa, president of the Sikkim Football Association (SFA), said: “East Bengal FC of Calcutta is participating after a gap of 28 years. Northeast United FC, last year’s champions and Inter Kashi FC are the other two ISL teams taking part in the upcoming event.”

All matches will be played at Paljor Stadium, with four floodlit matches scheduled between November 24 and 27, a SFA source said.

The SFA has decided to include five local clubs from Sikkim in this year’s competition to promote homegrown talents.

These teams are Brotherhood FC, Sikkim Dragon FC, Sikkim Police Football Team, Sikkim Himalayan Sporting Club and Sikkim Akraman Sporting Club.

“For the first time, five local clubs from Sikkim will participate to allow promising players to showcase their skills. Each local team must field at least five Sikkimese players for the full 90 minutes, ensuring that local talent gets maximum exposure,” said Phurba Sherpa, the general secretary of SFA.

The Governor’s Gold Cup is regarded as one of Sikkim’s most prestigious football tournaments. It has long been a launch pad for emerging footballers from the region. Bhaichung Bhutia, the former captain of the Indian national team, rose to prominence through this competition.

Other clubs that have confirmed participation include Rajasthan United FC, NEROCA FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Church Boys United FC (Nepal), Tibetan national football team, Diamond Harbour FC and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration XI.