Government brake on voluntary work by Ajoy Edwards building a bridge in Darjeeling

The construction of a concrete bridge largely through contributions by local people has hit a hurdle in Darjeeling with a whiff of political interference.

Thirty-two samajs — village-based organisations — started constructing a bridge over the Balasun river in the Toongsoong-Samrikpani area of Sukhiapokhri block last week. The spot is about 30km from Darjeeling.

The villagers said their pleas to authorities to construct the bridge fell on deaf ears. The local people are doing labour for free and collecting sand and stones without taking any charge for the construction.

Two pillars of the bridge have already been cast.

“The district authorities, however, visited the site today (on Thursday) and asked for a no-objection certificate (NoC) before ordering a halt in the work,” said a source.

The villagers in turn asked the Darjeeling district administration officials to build a bridge if they wanted the construction to stop.

The administration’s decision to intervene, however, had a whiff of political interference. This is because Ajoy Edwards, the convener of the newly launched Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF), is providing cement and rods for free for the construction.

Edwards is the political rival of Anit Thapa, the chief executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), and the president of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), which is an ally of the Trinamool Congress.

“This is a political stunt of Anit Thapa who is using the administration to stop the work being undertaken by the people,” alleged Edwards.

Early this year, Edwards had personally contributed around ₹35 lakh to construct a 130-foot-long concrete bridge and skywalk at Balabus in Darjeeling.

“Edwards’s work earned much praise across the hills and beyond and attracted a lot of followers in the hills,” said an observer. “The Balabus project provided an impetus to Edwards while forming his new party a few days ago.”

The district administration, which did not stop the Balabus project, however, raised safety issues regarding the 100ft-long under-construction bridge at Sukhiapokhri. Edwards is also helping local people construct two other bridges in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

“Why cannot I collaborate with people and do something positive for them when the GTA has failed to fulfil the necessities of the public?”

asked Edwards.

Edwards, who is also an elected GTA Sabha member, said he and his team had helped build 350 kaccha roads in the past four years.

“The hills have a history of shram dam (voluntary labour contribution for community projects) but why is this practice being stopped? It is definitely for political reasons,”

said Edwards.

Official sources said

the Bengal government had issued a notification on February 16, 2017, laying down specific guidelines for entities, apart from government agencies, to follow before constructing bridges

or culverts.

“Individuals have to apply through www.wbiwd.gov.in of the irrigation and waterways department for permission before construction,” said

a source.

“It is obvious that the permission will not be granted as the entire episode is politically influenced,” said Edwards.