'Gorkhaland' bridge's final casting today with support from Ajoy Edwards of IGJF

The final casting of the “Gorkhaland bridge”, which is being built over the Balasun river in the hills by villagers through free labour with support from Ajoy Edwards of the Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF), is scheduled to be set on Tuesday.

The construction of the bridge that will connect Toongsoong, a closed tea garden, to Pokhriabong hills started around six months ago. The bridge is about 18km from Darjeeling.

“The bridge has been named Gorkhaland as it is being completed despite all odds, right from the administration that put pressure on us from different fronts to our political rival, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) led by Anit Thapa,” said Edwards, chief convener, IGJF.

“The administration went and tried to stop the construction. Our suppliers were threatened, but despite all odds, just as our people have been fighting against all odds for statehood, the final cast will be done tomorrow. The bridge will be officially inaugurated within a month,” said Edwards.

The administration has maintained that the Bengal government issued a notification on February 16, 2017, laying down guidelines for entities other than government agencies to follow before constructing bridges or culverts.

“Individuals have to apply online at the web portal www.wbiwd.gov.in of the irrigation and waterways department for permission before construction,” said a source.

Edwards said the villagers had approached different government agencies for the bridge, but to no avail.

“Residents from 32 samajs (village organisations) provided free labour. I only helped them with cement and rods, and I have no other role to play,” said Edwards.

The “Gorkhaland bridge” will be 155 feet in length and 15 feet in breadth. Its height from the river bed will be 28 feet. “The pillars are dug 15 feet deep,” said Edwards.

Last year, Edwards had personally contributed around ₹35 lakh to construct a 130-feet-long bridge and skywalk at Baluwabas in Darjeeling.

“The contribution for this bridge is more than four times that of Baluwabas,” said Edwards.

Edwards, who is also an elected GTA Sabha member, said he and his team had also helped build 350 kucha roads in the past four years.