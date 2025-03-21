Girl goes missing, cloud on 'boyfriend' 

A minor girl in Alipurduar town went missing on Tuesday night and was suspected to be abducted by a boy from Bihar.

Her parents have filed a complaint at the local police station and the law enforcers have initiated a probe.

Sources said the 14-year-old girl had met the 17-year-old boy around six months back at a sports event in Calcutta.

The boy introduced himself as the son of a legislator of the neighbouring state and due course, they had an affair.

“He would often come to Alipurduar and would meet the girl and her family at her house,” said a source.

Last Thursday, the girl’s parents went to Calcutta for treatment, keeping the girl and her seven-year-old brother, at the house.

On Tuesday, while the parents were still away, the boy turned up at the house. He was in a truck and was accompanied by seven to eight persons.

They walked into the girl’s house and forced the girl to sit in the truck. Also, they took away furniture like a refrigerator, a wardrobe, a television set, and a laptop with some cash and gold ornaments.

Soon after they left, the boy, who was alone in the house, raised an alert. This made the neighbours rush into the house. The girl and the furniture were missing. In due course, the parents were informed.

The parents reached back Alipurduar on Wednesday. They heard the details from their son and on the same day, filed a police complaint.

“It seems to be a planned incident of abduction and loot. We are conducting an inquiry to trace the girl, the boy, and his associates,” said a senior police officer.