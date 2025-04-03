Girl dies, youth and minor boy held

A 14-year-old girl in Siliguri died under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday.

Police suspect murder. Two youths, an adult and a minor, have been arrested.

“We suspect has been murdered. We have arrested a youth and a minor boy for their involvement in the crime. Our officers are gathering further information about the incident,” said Rakesh Singh, the deputy commissioner (east) of Siliguri Metropolitan Police, on Wednesday.

Charges under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act have been brought against the youth, who is a driver by occupation.

During the preliminary investigation, the police found that the youth knew the girl from before.

On Tuesday, the girl reportedly went to his residence and they ate together. The minor boy was also present there.

Later in the afternoon, some neighbours spotted the youth taking the girl, who appeared to be unconscious, to the hospital.

On the way to the Siliguri district hospital, the youth reportedly informed the girl’s family that she had been taken ill. The family members reached the hospital soon and learned that the doctors had pronounced the 14-year-old dead.

A section of her family members got infuriated and assaulted the youth and the minor boy.

The policemen present at the spot intervened and detained them. Later, duo were arrested.

On Wednesday, the youth was produced in a local court in Jalpaiguri and was put in police custody for seven days. The minor boy was sent to a juvenile home.

A forensic team visited the youth's house and collected pieces of evidence. "We need to interrogate him to gather more information. We are waiting for the deceased's post-mortem report to know more details about her death,” said a police officer.

The BJP demonstrated on Wednesday, demanding exemplary punishment for the duo.